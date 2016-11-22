Overview

Dr. Gary Langieri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Langieri works at Intermount Medical Group in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.