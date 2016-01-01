Overview

Dr. Gary Lane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at Corwin Clinic Surgical PC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.