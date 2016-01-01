Dr. Gary Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Lane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
-
1
Corwin Clinic Surgical, PC1925 E Orman Ave Ste A109, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 564-0210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Lane, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841282498
Education & Certifications
- Saginaw Cooperative Hospitals
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- University of Southern CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lane speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.