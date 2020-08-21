Overview

Dr. Gary Kwartowitz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Kwartowitz works at North Oakland Ent in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.