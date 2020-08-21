Dr. Gary Kwartowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwartowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kwartowitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Kwartowitz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Locations
North Oakland Ear Nose and Throat Centers PC5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 200, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a SEVERE ear infection and he was able to see me the next day as a new patient! His staff was very kind and I did not have to wait long. Dr. Kwartowitz listened to my concerns and explained everything. I had a procedure in the office and he was very gentle and empathetic. I would definitely recommend and return if needed.
About Dr. Gary Kwartowitz, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwartowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwartowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwartowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwartowitz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwartowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwartowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwartowitz.
