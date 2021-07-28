Overview

Dr. Gary Kuzma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kuzma works at Orthopedic & Hand Specialists in Greensboro, NC with other offices in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.