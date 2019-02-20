Dr. Gary Kugler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kugler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kugler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Kugler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Lansdowne Foot & Ankle Center19440 Golf Vista Plz Ste 120, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-7887
-
2
Loudoun Medical Group PC224D Cornwall St NW Ste 403, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-7887
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About 3 years ago Dr Kugler performed a bunionectomy on my left foot. I am in my upper 50s and still enjoy playing basketball on a regular basis. Now I am having a lot of trouble with my right foot. During my appoint today with Dr Kugler. He reviewed the x-rays with me and discussed my options. I never feel rushed during my appointments and sincerely believe Dr Kugler has my main goal of playing basketball as long as possible in mind. Great staff and great doctor. I highly recommend Dr Kugler.
About Dr. Gary Kugler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750386496
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kugler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kugler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kugler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kugler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kugler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kugler, there are benefits to both methods.