Dr. Gary Kraus, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Kraus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Locations
Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD12121 Richmond Ave Ste 324, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 870-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kraus saved my life back in 2002 while he was in Dayton Ohio. I had a Foramen magnum/spinocranial meningioma which was flattening my spinal cord and would have killed me eventually. I have a huge scar on the back of my neck and head and a piece of skull missing, both of which remind me daily of the tremendous skill Dr Kraus has. I'm sure he will remember who I am if he finds this review.
About Dr. Gary Kraus, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kraus has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.
