Overview

Dr. Gary Kraus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Kraus works at Dr. Masaki Oishi, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.