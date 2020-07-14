Overview

Dr. Gary Kosc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Kosc works at Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey in Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.