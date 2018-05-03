Dr. Gary Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kong, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Kong, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Southampton and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Huntington Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kong works at
Locations
Narsir Hospice3808 W Riverside Dr Ste 201, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 563-1449
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently changed Drs based on a recommendation and I very pleased with my first visit to Dr Kong. His staff was very efficient and Dr Kong was extremely thorough. I had lots of questions and he had even more so I was very happy! Since I wasn’t pleased with the physical I had a yr before, he did another one that covered everything and uncovered something no one else had in the past and we are working to fix the problem. I recommend Dr Kong highly,
About Dr. Gary Kong, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1740388891
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|London University Hosps|Wessex Regl Hosps
- Royal Hampshire Co Hospital
- University of Southampton
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kong.
