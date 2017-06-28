Dr. Gary Kocher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kocher, MD
Dr. Gary Kocher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine.
Sawyer Opticians1516 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 254-8143
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Kocher was incredibly helpful and made me feel like my medical concerns were valid. Going to a MD was worth it. The wait was short, their glasses selection was large, and the staff was very friendly and helpful. Would recommend, and I am definitely going back. His online prescence is smaller because he is a locally owned and operated small business, but don't let that deter you from his business.
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1326028846
- Med U Hosp SC
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kocher has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
