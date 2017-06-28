Overview

Dr. Gary Kocher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Kocher works at Kocher Eye Center in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.