Dr. Gary Klingsberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Klingsberg, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Nutrition & Preventive Medicine177 N Dean St Ste 308, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 503-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I mistakenly went at the wrong time, but the doctor was kind enough to see me even though I came in AM and my appointment was in the afternoon. He was very professional and took his time looking at my labs. I am looking forward to my next visit. The staff was also very nice and helpful.
About Dr. Gary Klingsberg, DO
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801833413
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Columbia
- Family Practice, Family Practice/OMT and Preventive Medicine
