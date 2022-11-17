Overview

Dr. Gary Klingsberg, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Klingsberg works at Center For Nutrition & Preventive Medicine in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.