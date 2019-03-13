See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Evanston, IL
Dr. G Miller, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. G Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopaedic Institute

Dr. Miller works at AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amita Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston
    355 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 316-6228
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 13, 2019
    it always a great experience
    Marcia G. — Mar 13, 2019
    About Dr. G Miller, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568436145
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center Chicago
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
