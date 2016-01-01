Dr. Gary Kindt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kindt, MD
Dr. Gary Kindt, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861426538
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Hayward Area Memorial Hospital
Dr. Kindt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindt.
