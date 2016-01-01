See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
General Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Kimmel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kimmel works at KIMMEL GARY MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary Kimmel MD PC
    112 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 832-9488
  2. 2
    Maimonides Medical Center
    4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    
    
    About Dr. Gary Kimmel, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215940671
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Kimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

