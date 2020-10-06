Dr. Gary Keilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Keilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Keilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Keilson works at
Locations
Worcester - Neponset Street5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 368-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Reliant Medical Group123 Summer St Ste 230, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3150
Auburn Location385 Southbridge St, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 832-5917
Reliant Medical Group Auburn4 Brotherton Way, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (774) 778-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had extreme vertigo for 2 years with no help or referrals from my family physician. I found Dr.Gary Kielson who listened to my problems with attention and kindness. He discussed my condition clearly, ending with the fact that my problem involved a lack of balance with the crystals in my ears, resulting in my brain not being provided with information it needed for proper balance. He offerred ongoing help and the hope that I'll be vertigo free at the end of treatment.
About Dr. Gary Keilson, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1508857707
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Med Ctr
- St Vincent Hosp
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keilson has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.