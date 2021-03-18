See All Podiatric Surgeons in Elgin, IL
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Dr. Gary Kazmer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Kazmer works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Elgin, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kazmer foot and ankle centers
    1710 N Randall Rd Ste 140, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 277-1376
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Kazmer foot and ankle centers
    420 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 277-1376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • SelectHealth
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Mar 18, 2021
    I found Dr Kazmer on website. My choice was based on rating of the other patients. He had solid 5 stars. I could get an appointment within two days. I saw Dr. Kazmer for the second opinion. I spent 7 months seeing other 3 specialist and they couldn't treat me, they all wanted to perform the surgery on my achilles. When I came to see Dr Kazmer I brought with me results of MRI, he just glanced and said that there is nothing wrong with achillies, his diagnose was plantar fasciities. I was misdiagnosed by three other doctors. Dr Kazmer assured me that I will be out of pain with no time without unnecessary surgery. After several visits I am completely without pain, no surgery!!! Dr Kazmer is the best doctor I ever met in my entire life. He so punctual, I never waited for him in the exam room for more than 10 seconds, he is extremely friendly, wonderful personality, very professional. I would recommend Dr Kazmer without blink of an eye. I was so lucky to find Dr Kazmer. Thank you doctor!!!!
    Elizabeth D — Mar 18, 2021
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679650287
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University Of Dayton
    • Foot Surgery
    Dr. Gary Kazmer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazmer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

