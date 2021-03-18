Dr. Gary Kazmer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kazmer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Kazmer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Kazmer works at
Locations
Kazmer foot and ankle centers1710 N Randall Rd Ste 140, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 277-1376Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Kazmer foot and ankle centers420 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 277-1376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Kazmer on website. My choice was based on rating of the other patients. He had solid 5 stars. I could get an appointment within two days. I saw Dr. Kazmer for the second opinion. I spent 7 months seeing other 3 specialist and they couldn't treat me, they all wanted to perform the surgery on my achilles. When I came to see Dr Kazmer I brought with me results of MRI, he just glanced and said that there is nothing wrong with achillies, his diagnose was plantar fasciities. I was misdiagnosed by three other doctors. Dr Kazmer assured me that I will be out of pain with no time without unnecessary surgery. After several visits I am completely without pain, no surgery!!! Dr Kazmer is the best doctor I ever met in my entire life. He so punctual, I never waited for him in the exam room for more than 10 seconds, he is extremely friendly, wonderful personality, very professional. I would recommend Dr Kazmer without blink of an eye. I was so lucky to find Dr Kazmer. Thank you doctor!!!!
About Dr. Gary Kazmer, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Dayton
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazmer works at
Dr. Kazmer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazmer speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.