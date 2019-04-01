Overview

Dr. Gary Kaufman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Ravinia Associates In Internal Medicine, Ltd in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.