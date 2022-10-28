Overview

Dr. Gary Katz, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Ascension Michigan Weight Loss Program in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Abdominal Pain and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.