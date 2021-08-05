Overview

Dr. Gary Karlin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Karlin works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Lawrence Township, NJ with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.