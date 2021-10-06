Overview

Dr. Gary Karakashian, MD is a Dermatologist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Karakashian works at Gary V Karakashian MD PA in West Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.