Dr. Gary Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Kaplan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2982 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 679-0281
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing care and patience!! Dr. Kaplan is super!
About Dr. Gary Kaplan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528148608
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
