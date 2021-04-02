Dr. Gary Kalser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Kalser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Kalser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Kalser works at
Locations
1
Psa Clinical Laboratory Inc303 E Par St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (877) 876-3627
2
Orlando Office3824 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 897-3499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Lake America Family Physicians LLC865 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (877) 876-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very professional and a caring doctor. He LISTENS unlike most doctors
About Dr. Gary Kalser, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1386744084
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Jackson Meml Hospital
Dr. Kalser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalser has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalser.
