Dr. Gary Josephson, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Josephson works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.