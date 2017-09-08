Overview

Dr. Gary Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, St. John's Health and Star Valley Health.



Dr. Johnson works at Summit Urology Group - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Lithotripsy and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.