Overview

Dr. Gary Jean-Baptiste, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jean-Baptiste works at North Eastern Network Wellness in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.