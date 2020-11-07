See All Ophthalmologists in Englewood, CO
Overview

Dr. Gary Jamell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, CO. 

Dr. Jamell works at Colorado Eye Care in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Eye Care
    3601 S Clarkson St Ste 120, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 781-4008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Jamell for 17 years; he was recommended by my Internist when I first moved to Denver. My husband has seen him for many years now, too. We both think he has the best bedside (chairside) manner of any doctor we have ever known, and we are in our 60s & 70s. We trust him implicitly. I recommend him very highly!
    DenLiz — Nov 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Jamell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1508889874
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Jamell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamell works at Colorado Eye Care in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Jamell’s profile.

    Dr. Jamell has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.