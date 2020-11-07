Dr. Gary Jamell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Jamell, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Jamell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, CO.
Dr. Jamell works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Eye Care3601 S Clarkson St Ste 120, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 781-4008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamell?
I have seen Dr. Jamell for 17 years; he was recommended by my Internist when I first moved to Denver. My husband has seen him for many years now, too. We both think he has the best bedside (chairside) manner of any doctor we have ever known, and we are in our 60s & 70s. We trust him implicitly. I recommend him very highly!
About Dr. Gary Jamell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1508889874
Education & Certifications
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamell works at
Dr. Jamell has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.