Dr. Horwitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Horwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Horwitz, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Horwitz works at
Locations
Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs919 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (716) 473-5705
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
all went very well
About Dr. Gary Horwitz, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1598753063
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Strong Meml Hosp-U Rochester
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Horwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horwitz.
