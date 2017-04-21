See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Gary Horowitz, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
2.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Horowitz, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 Halket St Ste 5150, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 641-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 21, 2017
    We LOVE Dr. Horowitz. My OB noticed that I had a uterine abnormality and referred us to Dr. Horowitz. I went in for a simple surgery and he realized I had a very rare abnormality. He made a special surgery time for me the very next day (2 days before Christmas). His surgical skill is amazing. He is so knowledgable and draws you pictures to ensure you understand. He gives you his personal phone number for questions and answers back very quickly. 2 cycles after my surgery I am pregnant bc of him
    Megan Carpenter in Vienna, WV — Apr 21, 2017
    About Dr. Gary Horowitz, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508822933
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
