Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD
Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson
Gary Horndeski MD PA14887 SOUTHWEST FWY, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 565-8099
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
I found Dr. Horndeski to be very talented, and I love the outcome. High and perky! It took years off of my age. I disagree with the reviews that say that he doesn't answer questions. He answered all of my questions and took quite a bit of time to explain the procedure. His staff is also great.
About Dr. Gary Horndeski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1851484653
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson
- U Texas Houston
- U Hosps of Cleveland
- Plastic Surgery
