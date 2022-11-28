Dr. Gary Hopen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Hopen, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Hopen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Hopen and Wolfe MD PA3419 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 989-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Hopen is our favorite. He is so knowledgable and nice. What an awesome doctor.
About Dr. Gary Hopen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1285741298
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- University Pittsburgh Ee Hospital
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopen has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.