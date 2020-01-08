Dr. Gary Hills, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Hills, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Hills, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Adult Gastroenterology Assocs6465 S Yale Ave Ste 1002, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tulsa Endoscopy Center4200 E Skelly Dr Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 728-6010
Adult Gastroenterology Associates1560 E 21st St Ste 150, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 749-4887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
professional, detailed explanation and courteous bedside manner
About Dr. Gary Hills, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1730174012
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hills has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hills.
