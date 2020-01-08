Overview

Dr. Gary Hills, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Hills works at Adult Gastroenterology Assocs in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.