Dr. Gary Herskovits, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Herskovits, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York University Dental College - D.D.S., and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Herskovits works at
Locations
Brooklyn Smile9412 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 540-4172Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
Dr H is first rate! He was able to successfully evaluate my conditions and his hygienist gave me the most thorough cleaning of my life. She hit every nook and cranny and of course put the cherry on the pudding with the fluoride treatment. I was treated very polite, warm and friendly by everyone there. This might be the best dentist I’ve ever been to. He also cares about veterans and makes sure we are taken care of.
About Dr. Gary Herskovits, DDS
- Dentistry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hungarian, Italian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University Dental College - D.D.S.,
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herskovits has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herskovits accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herskovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herskovits speaks Hungarian, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskovits. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskovits.
