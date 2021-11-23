See All Dermatologists in Pinellas Park, FL
Dr. Gary Heller, DO

Dermatology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Gary Heller, DO is a Dermatologist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Heller works at Gary L. Heller D.o. LLC in Pinellas Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Gary L. Heller D.o. LLC
    7641 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 23, 2021
    Knowledgeable and great personality
    Pamela — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Heller, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942255005
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Heller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heller works at Gary L. Heller D.o. LLC in Pinellas Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Heller’s profile.

    Dr. Heller has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

