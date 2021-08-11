Dr. Gary Hamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Hamamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Hamamoto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center.
Locations
General Surgery Specialists23 Crossroads Dr Ste 410, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 581-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Care-Had my Gall Bladder removed and a hernia fixed. Explained everything so I could understand. Dr Hamamoto and the whole staff at Northwest made me feel well taken care of. Professional and attentive. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Gary Hamamoto, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamamoto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamamoto has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamamoto.
