Dr. Gary Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Hall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Providence Medical Center8929 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 596-4000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I got Saline Implants from Dr. Hall in 2007. They still are so symmetrical and nice. I am looking to get them upgraded to silicone. I have since relocated to San Diego, CA. Every consultation that I have had the doctors are so shocked that my 10 year old saline implants still look so great still. Dr. Hall even did a breast revision for free within the 1st year when my left breast wasn't settling. Thank you for the confidence doc! I would definitely go back to Dr. Hall if I was still in KC.
About Dr. Gary Hall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184876500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.