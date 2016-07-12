Overview

Dr. Gary Gurden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.



Dr. Gurden works at West Michigan Neurological Associates Plc in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.