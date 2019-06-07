Dr. Gualberto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Gualberto, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Gualberto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
The Research Center of Southern California LLC6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
-
2
Crisis Stabilization Unit2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
-
3
Scripps Memorial Hospital354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gualberto?
Dr. Gualberto is a great communicator for complex issues.
About Dr. Gary Gualberto, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Epilepsy, Neurocritical Care and Neurology
