Dr. Gary Grove, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Grove, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Grove works at Gary A Grove MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gary Grove MD
    9755 N 90th St Ste B230, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (480) 391-7246
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Mayo Clinic
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 (480) 301-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Phobia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety
Phobia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Oct 09, 2017
Dr. Grove is an absolute top-notch provider with impressive and well-earned credentials. He is truly attentive and as a patient I was encouraged to collaborate in determining a treatment approach. Providing both therapy and psychopharmacological services is a rarity and he is the best man for the job. He will truly get to know you as an individual. He’s an incredible physician and I am forever grateful to have been his patient.
Scotty in Pittsburgh, PA — Oct 09, 2017
About Dr. Gary Grove, MD

  • Adult Psychiatry
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • 1871605030
Education & Certifications

  • Banner Good Samaritan Behavioral Health Center
  • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
  • University of Arizona
  • Psychiatry
