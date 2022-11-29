Dr. Gary Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Grossman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Grossman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Locations
Internal Medicine Specialists of So NV201 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 242-2737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grossman is a very caring and kind doctor. He is very thorough and he listens to your concerns. I am happy to have him for my doctor.
About Dr. Gary Grossman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487679445
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.