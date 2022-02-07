See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Gary Grosner, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Grosner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Grosner works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Thoracentesis, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo General Medical Center
    100 High St Ste C-3, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-2243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Port Placements or Replacements
Thoracentesis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Port Placements or Replacements
Thoracentesis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 07, 2022
    Dr. Grosner performed a CABG surgery (4 bypasses) on me in March 2001. Twenty+ years later I have had no recurrent heart problems, and walk the golf course 3-4 times a week during the season. Thank you, Dr. Grosner!
    Bob Coffey — Feb 07, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Grosner, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English
    1699768283
    Education & Certifications

    Suny-Buffalo
    New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
    New Britain Genl Hosp
    University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Grosner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grosner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grosner works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grosner’s profile.

    Dr. Grosner has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Thoracentesis, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grosner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

