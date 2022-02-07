Overview

Dr. Gary Grosner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Grosner works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Thoracentesis, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.