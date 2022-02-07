Dr. Gary Grosner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Grosner, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Grosner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Grosner works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo General Medical Center100 High St Ste C-3, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-2243
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grosner performed a CABG surgery (4 bypasses) on me in March 2001. Twenty+ years later I have had no recurrent heart problems, and walk the golf course 3-4 times a week during the season. Thank you, Dr. Grosner!
About Dr. Gary Grosner, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1699768283
Education & Certifications
- Suny-Buffalo
- New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
- New Britain Genl Hosp
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grosner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
