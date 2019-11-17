Dr. Gary Gropper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gropper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Gropper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Gropper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Gropper works at
Locations
Atlanta Office2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 575, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 851-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Gropper since 1987 when he repaired a back surgery that another Dr. botched. Due to deteriorating disc disease I have required several other surgeries. He has done all 6. Heaven forbid that I will need another, but if I do I plan on using Dr. Gropper.
About Dr. Gary Gropper, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1164531844
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- Erlanger Med Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gropper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gropper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gropper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gropper has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gropper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Gropper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gropper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gropper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gropper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.