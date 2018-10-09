See All General Dentists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Gary Grimm, DDS

Dentistry
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Gary Grimm, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Dr. Grimm works at Innovative Smiles in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Smiles Pllc
    2727 Hollycroft St Ste 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 09, 2018
I have extreme dental phobia. From the receptionist, the dental assistants to Dr. Grimm they were EXCELLENT. They were the kindest, most gentle and genuine staff I have ever met. Thank you to all of the great people at Innovative Smiles!
Jodi in Gig Harbor, WA — Oct 09, 2018
Photo: Dr. Gary Grimm, DDS
About Dr. Gary Grimm, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1548474869
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Grimm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grimm works at Innovative Smiles in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Grimm’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

