Overview

Dr. Gary Griffin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Griffin works at St Anthony Hosp Emrgncy Medcn in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.