Dr. Gary Greenwald, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Greenwald, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Juli L. Walls D.c. L.ac. Apac72855 Fred Waring Dr Ste C20, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 341-9777
Gary I Greenwald MD42362 Bob Hope Dr # D1, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 341-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenwald is the only professional in the area who treats both allergies and lung issues. He doesn't beat around the bush regarding your health; he won't administer allergy shots if there is an alternative. Dr. Greenwald is discontinuing his private practice in August 2020 to focus on clinical medical research, and I will miss his care as well as his staff.
About Dr. Gary Greenwald, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093797151
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Yale University School Of Med
- Yale University
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwald has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenwald speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.
