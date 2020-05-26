Overview

Dr. Gary Greenwald, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Greenwald works at Advances In Medicine in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.