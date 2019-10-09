See All Family Doctors in Belmont, CA
Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO

Family Medicine
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital, Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Greensweig works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 09, 2019
Great guy Very sincere and dedicated
— Oct 09, 2019
About Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • 46 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1518970409
Education & Certifications

  • University Arizona Health Science Center
  • Tucson General Hospital|Tucson Genl Hosp
  • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Sequoia Hospital
  • Healdsburg Hospital
  • Petaluma Valley Hospital
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Greensweig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greensweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greensweig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greensweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greensweig works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Greensweig’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greensweig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greensweig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greensweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greensweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

