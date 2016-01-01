Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.
Locations
Gary L Green MD400 Enterprise Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 289-1025
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Green, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1770561615
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Malcolm Grow Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
