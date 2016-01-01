Overview

Dr. Gary Graham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Graham works at Gary C Graham MD Inc in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.