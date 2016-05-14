Overview

Dr. Gary Grafa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grafa works at North Texas Center Womens Hlth in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.