Dr. Gary Gottlieb, MD
Dr. Gary Gottlieb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Arizona Community Specialists10350 E Drexel Rd Ste 220, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 849-5672
- Northwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had to live with hemorrhoids a good portion of my adult life after childbirth. Continually put it off because of the horror stories I had heard. I have nothing but praise for Dr Gottlieb and his staff. He had to remove 3 hemorrhoids. Could only do one at a time during each procedure - but they only took about 5-minutes each visit. Absolutely painless and they haven't come back!!
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1366418071
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
