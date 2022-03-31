Dr. Gary Gossen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gossen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Gossen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Gastroenterology Clinic of San Antonio P.A.8550 Datapoint Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8313Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
Dr. Gossen is one of the few doctors these day that is 100% available to his patients. He like many doctors I’m sure is busy with his practice, but he never fails to personally call you with a follow up of your test results. After explaining to you your results he tells you his plan to bring back your health if there are issues. I find that he is an all body doctor in that if he see health issues outside of his specialty, he will guide you to the correct health care specialist. I never feel rushed in his office or when talking with him. He obviously has his staff being there for his patients just as he is. This is a doctor I have great confidence in and that I highly recommend. He’s one of the best!
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124091079
- Med Ctr Hosp/U Tex
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gossen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gossen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gossen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gossen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gossen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gossen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gossen.
