Dr. Gary Gorodokin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Gorodokin, MD is a Registered Nurse in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School at SUNY Downstate Medical Center - M.D. and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants of North Jersey2829 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-8668
Gastroenterology Consultants of North Jersey24-07a Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (718) 719-7313Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with him listening to my symptoms.
About Dr. Gary Gorodokin, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1619996774
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology - Long Island College Hospital
- Internal Medicine - Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Medical School at SUNY Downstate Medical Center - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorodokin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorodokin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gorodokin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gorodokin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorodokin speaks French, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorodokin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorodokin.
